My arrest was politically motivated, part of conspiracy by Raj' Cong govt: Payal Rohatgi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:54 IST
Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi on Wednesday said her arrest and subsequent jailing was "politically motivated" and part of a "conspiracy" by Rajasthan's Congress government. The actor was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media and was granted bail by a court on Tuesday.

"The way the Rajasthan Police detained me from Ahmedabad on Sunday without any reason and brought me to Kota and subsequently jailed me along with criminals guilty of murder and smuggling drugs seems to be a politically motivated move and part of a conspiracy," she said. Rohatgi said it was not her intention to hurt anyone.

"It was wrong. It was not my intention to hurt anyone's sentiments," she told reporters at a press conference. She further said after realising that Rajasthan Police was hatching a conspiracy to arrest her, she immediately posted a video on the social media seeking an apology for her remarks.

The Bollywood actor stressed that the intention of the video was to spread awareness among the people. Rohatgi argued that if the freedom of speech permits Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief and make derogatory comments against Veer Savarkar, then why was she jailed for making a video on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"It is my choice whether I should support the BJP or the Congress.... I should not be targeted if I support certain ideology. There are several other important issues in the country that need to be addressed," she said. "I believe that freedom of speech is a joke for Congress party," she added.

The actress was detained by Bundi Police from Ahmedabad on Sunday and was placed under arrest on Monday. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday. The actress was booked by the Bundi Police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

