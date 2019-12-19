People News Roundup: ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS; Another tough year for Queen Elizabeth
ABBA's Bjorn sends Sweden's students SOS on fake news
ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus has gifted books to high school students across Sweden to try to stem the flow of fake news. The musician, who together with ABBA sold more than 375 million albums and singles, said the initiative came about as he felt democratic institutions were being undermined by the spread of misinformation.
Annus horribilis II? UK's Queen Elizabeth will reflect on another tough year
When Britain's Queen Elizabeth addresses her nation on Christmas Day it will mark the end of one of the most difficult years of her long reign. Over the past 12 months, her husband got a police warning for his involvement in a car crash, her grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew got ever more entangled in the furor over his links to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
