Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji reunite for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' after 11 years

After spelling magic in 'Hum Tum', Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be back on screen with Yash Raj Films to play the original 'Bunty Aur Babli' in the fully rebooted sequel after 11 long years. YRF had earlier announced a complete new pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame in 'Gully Boy' and debutante Mumbai girl, Sharvari as the new conmen for the Varun Sharma helmed upcoming flick.

Saif Ali Khan who is elated to be a part of the franchise issued a statement saying, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today's time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly." Mentioning the movie as a complete family entertainer, he added "It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with. Also, it's a new role for me, new language and milieu and that's what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film."

"It's fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging. Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I'm looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It's also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again," the 'Cocktail' actor said. The much-anticipated sequel will see a huge time leap of 10 years and also has brought the originals back in the franchise.

Recalling the love received for the originals, Rani said, "The original 'Bunty Aur Babli' got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel." Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, Rani added, "Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif."

She further added, "I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films." Produced by Aditya Chopra, the much-anticipated movie is already on floors.

