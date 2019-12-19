Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush
The official synopsis of episode 8 is yet to be aired by History. However, the title of episode is ‘Triptych’, which is set to air on History on January 7, 2020. Image Credit: YouTube / History

Is The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 going to change the history? Fingers crossed!!! Many confusions surrounding the flood tunnel evaded as the team made a mind-blowing discovery. Yes! It really exists! Read the texts below to know what you can see in the upcoming episode.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 7 titled 'Things That Go Bump' showed scenes where the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina is digging around the Smith's Cove. Digging of the shaft continues as they believe that they are a few steps away from the Money Pit.

Here's the official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 7 titled 'Things That Go Bump' – "The team unearths a new wooden structure under the sea bed at Smith's cove; a fresh lead may bring Rick closer to the 90-foot stone." In other words, when Rick and his team took off to Dartmouth Heritage Museum to check out their backyard and see if the 90-foot stone was buried there. Yes, they were on their knees and checking out a Rhododendron bush.

The team led by the Lagina brothers was busy searching for more shafts or any other evidence that might lead to the centuries-old fabled Money Pit. After seeing one scene, fans could not stop laughing and many took to Twitter. One fan wrote, "Find the one thing... Ah ha! Buried 90 foot stone in a rhododendron bush." Another fan tweeted, "Rick crawling in that bush and Doug wearing that backwards hat might be the funniest thing I've ever seen."

The official synopsis of episode 8 is yet to be aired by History. However, the title of episode is 'Triptych', which is set to air on History on January 7, 2020.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 airs on History on Tuesdays at 9 pm. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on episode 8 and other imminent episodes.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-In wake of U.S. base shooting Pentagon finds no new threat from Saudi students

The Pentagon said on Thursday that it found no threat in its review of about 850 military students from Saudi Arabia studying in the United States, following a Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer who killed three people at a base i...

UK government sets out fast track timetable for Brexit law

The British government plans to push the legislation required to ratify its Brexit deal through the lower house of parliament by Jan. 9, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conserva...

Yemen rebels, loyalists free 135 in prisoner swap

Dubai, Dec 20 AFP Yemen rebels and pro-government forces on Thursday exchanged 135 prisoners in the hotly contested city of Taiz, loyalist military sources said. The exchange in the southwest Yemen city, held by forces that back the governm...

Report: RHP Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year, $9M deal

Free-agent pitcher Julio Teheran has agreed to a one-year contract worth 9 million with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported Thursday, citing a source. Teheran, 28, went the free agent route after the Atlanta Braves declined a 12 million c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019