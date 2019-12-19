The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

Is The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 going to change the history? Fingers crossed!!! Many confusions surrounding the flood tunnel evaded as the team made a mind-blowing discovery. Yes! It really exists! Read the texts below to know what you can see in the upcoming episode.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 7 titled 'Things That Go Bump' showed scenes where the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina is digging around the Smith's Cove. Digging of the shaft continues as they believe that they are a few steps away from the Money Pit.

Here's the official synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 7 titled 'Things That Go Bump' – "The team unearths a new wooden structure under the sea bed at Smith's cove; a fresh lead may bring Rick closer to the 90-foot stone." In other words, when Rick and his team took off to Dartmouth Heritage Museum to check out their backyard and see if the 90-foot stone was buried there. Yes, they were on their knees and checking out a Rhododendron bush.

The team led by the Lagina brothers was busy searching for more shafts or any other evidence that might lead to the centuries-old fabled Money Pit. After seeing one scene, fans could not stop laughing and many took to Twitter. One fan wrote, "Find the one thing... Ah ha! Buried 90 foot stone in a rhododendron bush." Another fan tweeted, "Rick crawling in that bush and Doug wearing that backwards hat might be the funniest thing I've ever seen."

The official synopsis of episode 8 is yet to be aired by History. However, the title of episode is 'Triptych', which is set to air on History on January 7, 2020.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 airs on History on Tuesdays at 9 pm. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on episode 8 and other imminent episodes.

