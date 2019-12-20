Left Menu
Trailer of Christopher Nolan's mysterious 'Tenet' out!

Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi movie 'Tenet' has been teasing the audience for a while and on Thursday, the makers released the first official trailer of the movie.

Trailer of Christopher Nolan's mysterious 'Tenet' out!
A scene from the official trailer of 'Tenet' (Image courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Christopher Nolan's upcoming sci-fi movie 'Tenet' has been teasing the audience for a while and on Thursday, the makers released the first official trailer of the movie. Clocking in at two-minutes and twenty-one seconds, the entire trailer is bombarded with topsy-curvy sequences. Throughout the video, the lead- John David Washington's character is in the hunt for something.

Like other projects of the filmmaker, an element of time travel will be included in order for Washington to achieve his goal. The English actor Robert Pattinson has also his own share of scenes in the trailer. The movie will also star Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh playing other significant roles.

The makers had shared the teaser with the public a few months before, and from then fans have been desperate to understand more of the movie. The teaser that lasted for about a minute opened with a bullet hole that's punched through some glass. Standing behind the glass is John David Washington's character.

The action-thriller flick will be released on July 17, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

