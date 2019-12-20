'Late Night' director Nisha Ganatra to helm Indian boy band movie

Director Nisha Ganatra is set to direct a film about an Indian boy band, inspired by the life of music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha. Ganatra most recently directed the Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson-starrer "Late Night" , which earned her rave reviews from the critics.

As per Deadline, the new film is set up at Universal and will be produced by Marc Platt Productions. Kotecha, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names from the music industry including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and The Weeknd, will also produce and oversee original music for the film.

Sanjay Shah is writing the screenplay. Jacob Epstein, Zack Morgenroth, and Aleen Keshishian will executive produce alongside Sonny Takhar.

