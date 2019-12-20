Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Late Night' director Nisha Ganatra to helm Indian boy band movie

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:37 IST
'Late Night' director Nisha Ganatra to helm Indian boy band movie

Director Nisha Ganatra is set to direct a film about an Indian boy band, inspired by the life of music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha. Ganatra most recently directed the Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson-starrer "Late Night" , which earned her rave reviews from the critics.

As per Deadline, the new film is set up at Universal and will be produced by Marc Platt Productions. Kotecha, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names from the music industry including Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and The Weeknd, will also produce and oversee original music for the film.

Sanjay Shah is writing the screenplay. Jacob Epstein, Zack Morgenroth, and Aleen Keshishian will executive produce alongside Sonny Takhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

CM's '3 capitals for AP' plan may not fructify

CMs 3 capitals for AP plan may not fructify Amaravati, Dec 20 PTI Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys three capitals for Andhra Pradesh idea may not fructify as it could face a major legislative hurdle in the Council, where the rulin...

India-China border talks to focus on delimitation of boundary, border management: China

The two-day India-China border talks between their special representatives in New Delhi will focus on delimitation of the border, boundary management and a host of bilateral and international issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here o...

Russian media names Moscow gunman as 39-year-old local

Moscow, Dec 20 AFP Russian media on Friday identified the man who opened fire near the headquarters of the security service in central Moscow, killing one and wounding five, as a 39-year-old from a nearby town. There has been no official co...

Friday prayers held at historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir

Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said. Police had made arrangeme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019