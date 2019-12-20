Adrien Brody to star in 'Jerusalem’s Lot' adaptation at Epix

Oscar winner Adrien Brody will headline Epix's series adaptation of Stephen King’s short story "Jerusalem's Lot" . According to Variety, the network has given a series order to show and production will start in May 2020.

The series, set in 1850s, will follow Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

"Jerusalem's Lot" will be executive produced by Donald De Line, alongside Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi, who are also serving as showrunners.

