Rachel Brosnahan shares the 'pressures' she faced in Hollywood

Rachel Brosnahan got vocal about the pressure she felt in Hollywood to change her look if she wanted roles.

Rachel Brosnahan got vocal about the pressure she felt in Hollywood to change her look if she wanted roles. According to Fox News, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star admitted that, before she found fame, she was told that she'd have to change her appearance if she wanted to make it big.

Later she explained how she was asked to change her hair and learn how to do makeup. "It starts to get into your head", she added.

Nonetheless, Brosnahan remained real to herself given all the adverse reviews -- and it seemed to work for her. The actor said all these things are all attempts sometimes to fit a pitch into a round hole.

Brosnahan also shared how she felt seeing her name looked in the spotlight. "There's a big Times Square billboard, I don't know whether it's there now, but it was like this during the first season. I was with my friend, and we were shocked and then we took about a thousand selfies", said the American actor.

For her, it was quite unsettling and cool at the same time. (ANI)

