Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Alwyn feels 'it's flattering' to be subject of Taylor Swift's songs

English actor Joe Alwyn revealed that he doesn't mind being the subject of songs on his pop-star girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:17 IST
Joe Alwyn feels 'it's flattering' to be subject of Taylor Swift's songs
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Image Credit: ANI

English actor Joe Alwyn revealed that he doesn't mind being the subject of songs on his pop-star girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album. In an interview with The Sunday Times, on being asked about how it feels when Swift writes songs about him and their relationship, the 28-year-old actor said he doesn't mind "at all" being the subject of her songs. He stated, "No, not at all. No. It's flattering," reported People magazine.

About the media attention on their relationship, the 'Boy Erased' actor stated that he doesn't "pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to." He explained. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing,"

Earlier this year in an interview with The Guardian, Swift opened up about why the couple is notoriously private about their relationship, and also that not talking publicly about Alwyn helps her maintain boundaries between her personal and professional life. In August, the crooner told the outlet, "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion, If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it - but it's just that it goes out into the world."

"That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable," she added. Recently, Alwyn and Swift were spotted walking hand-in-hand after the premiere of 'Cats' in New York City, in which Swift stars as Bombalurina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondicherry University students council to boycott 27th annual

The Students Council of Pondicherry University on Friday decided to boycott the 27th annual convocation on December 23 in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. This was stated in a joint release b...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...

MI staff monitoring Bumrah's progress, expect him to play by Jan or Feb: Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said Jasprit Bumrahs recovery from a back injury is well on track and he expects the Indian pace spearhead to feature in the upcoming limited-overs home assignments against Sri Lanka or...

Protests show govt failed to dispel confusion in significant section of society: LJP

BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party said on Friday that protests against the amended citizenship law and NRC make it clear that the Union government has failed to dispel confusion among a significant section of society. LJP president Chirag Paswan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019