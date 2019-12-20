Left Menu
Dove Cameron dedicates anti-gun tattoo to her late colleague Cameron Boyce

American actor Dove Cameron has revealed that she recently got a brand new anti-gun tattoo, which she has dedicated hit to her late co-star and colleague Cameron Boyce.

American actor Dove Cameron (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By Dove Cameron'S Anti-Gun Tattoo Is Dedicated To Cameron Boyce American actor Dove Cameron has revealed that she recently got a brand new anti-gun tattoo, which she has dedicated hit to her late co-star and colleague Cameron Boyce.

As part of the video series '24 Hours with Vogue', the magazine followed Cameron, 23, featuring rock climbing and a tribute tattoo for her co-star 'Descendants' Boyce, who died of an epilepsy-related seizure during his sleep at 20 years of age. According to Page Six, the tattoo looked like a revolver with a flower sticking out of its barrel, which Cameron described it as 'sort of a nationally recognised symbol for peace and anti-gun movements.'

Cameron explained that before the death of the younger actor, he had established a 'Wielding Peace Organisation' that now is run by the 'Cameron Boyce Foundation' which uses photographs as a means for advocating the end of gun violence. Dove mentioned that she has been meaning to get a tattoo in his honour. "And I just felt that this one was really appropriate", said the actor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

