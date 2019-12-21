Left Menu
Prince Harry appears as Santa in Christmas charity video

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 21-12-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-12-2019 18:33 IST
Prince Harry (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The member of the Royal family -- Prince Harry -- dressed up as Santa this Christmas for a children's charity message about losing a parent. According to Fox News, a video was shared today showing Prince Harry disguised as Santa Claus to send Christmas wishes to the bereaved British Armed Forces children.

Harry wore a red-and-white Santa hat and a beard in the video. The father of one filmed the message as a magical gift for charitable representatives to enjoy at a Christmas party.

The charity was created to honour Nikki's husband Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind two children, reported Fox News. The Prince opened his message with a jolly -- 'Ho ho ho.'

"Hope you are having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and support is there for you every day should you need it," said Harry. In a heartfelt message, he further said: 'Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well."

Founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, Nikki Scott said: "We're so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month." (ANI)

