Harry Maguire's Greek Court Saga: A Legal Drama Unfolds
Harry Maguire, a defender for England and Manchester United, received a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court due to a 2020 incident in Mykonos. He was found guilty of multiple charges but plans to appeal the verdict. Maguire's brother and friend also received suspended sentences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:52 IST
Harry Maguire, the England and Manchester United defender, has been sentenced to a 15-month suspended prison term by a Greek court following a 2020 incident on the island of Mykonos, according to Sky Sports.
The court found Maguire guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, and violence against public officials after an altercation involving police officers. Although sentenced, Maguire secured a retrial by appealing against these convictions.
Maguire's legal team continues to contest the charges, with his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman also given suspended sentences over related offenses.