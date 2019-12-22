Martin Scorsese hints 'The Irishman' might be his last film

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese has just hinted that his recent outing 'The Irishman' might be his final creation. "I'm 77 and I've got things to do... I don't know how many more I can make -- maybe this is it. The last one," the filmmaker told The Guardian.

Scorsese who is widely regarded as a great contributor to the Hollywood film industry took a dig at the fascination among the crowds for super-hero films. "We are in a situation now where the theatres are only showing the latest superhero films. You have 12 screens -- and 11 are a superhero film. You enjoy superhero films, fine, but you need 11 screens?" he asked.

Scorsese has directed more than twenty-five narratives till dates, among which 'Taxi Driver, 'Raging Bull', and 'Goodfellas' are cited as some of the greatest of his works. (ANI)

