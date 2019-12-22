Left Menu
Lysette Anthony details alleged rape by Harvey Weinstein

Image Credit: Wikipedia

"Hollyoaks" actor Lysette Anthony has detailed how Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped her in her London flat in the 1980s and how the scars of the alleged assault continue to haunt her. Anthony, who was one of the 80 women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment in 2017, said she met the disgraced producer when he was a music journalist in London at the time.

"I still have nightmares. I have nightmares of mounds of white revolting flesh and skin with pours like bloody black volcanoes stuffed with crusty pus," the actor told Channel 4 News in a new interview. Weinstein repeatedly talked about making it get into the film industry to Anthony, she recalled.

The actor said they became friends, until one day, Weinstein showed up at her apartment unannounced. "I have this memory of one morning in my little basement flat suddenly seeing this fat lump of a man stumbling down my steep little steps. He knocked on the door. It was in the morning I only had a gown on.

"He pushed me against my coat rack and he raped me. He was heavy and fat and I was trying to get him off and (I was) giving up. And that's that bit," she said. Anthony, 56, further said Weinstein raped her for a second time inside the hotel room where she was staying during the Cannes Film Festival.

"I remember bumping into him and him literally waddling after me and pushing me into my little room... and raping me," she said. The actor said she initially blamed herself for the alleged assaults and thought "in some way I must be responsible, I must've sent the wrong message."

Over time, Anthony said she realised it wasn't about sex but "domination and control". "This is a man who if he wanted to have sex he could've bought anything," she added.

