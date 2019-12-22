Mike Flanagan teases 3 hr 'Doctor Sleep' director's cut

"Doctor Sleep" director Mike Flanagan is planning to release a director's cut of the horror film in 2020. The theatrical runtime of "Doctor Sleep", which is the follow-up to Stanley Kubrick's 1980 classic "The Shining" , is 152 minutes.

The film also served as the sequel to the screen adaptation of Stephen King's book and Kubrick's movie. According to Collider, Flanagan will be releasing his version, with a director's cut coming to digital on January 21 and on Blu-ray February 4.

"There is new material throughout the whole film. Some of it is brand new stuff that was never included in the theatrical cut, and there's also a handful of extended (or altered) scenes as well. There was never any intention to release this cut theatrically, we always knew it was too long. "But we worked on it alongside the theatrical cut throughout post, and it made it a lot easier to make hard decisions in the edit, knowing that someday this cut might see the light of day," the director, who is currently in production on the Netflix series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" , said.

"Doctor Sleep" fizzled out at the box office despite positive reviews, earning barely USD 31 million.

