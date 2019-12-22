Adam Driver to host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Actor Adam Driver is set to return as the host of the late night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in the new year. Driver, who kicked off the season 44 premiere of "SNL" in 2018, will serve as the presenter of the show's first episode in 2020, which will air on January 25.

According to Deadline, this will be the actor's third "SNL" hosting stint; he made his hosting debut during season 41. Halsey will be the musical guest on the episode. Like Driver, Halsey too was on the show last season - as both host and musical guest in February.

Driver's "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" released this Friday. He is generating major Oscar buzz for his role in Netflix's divorce drama "Marriage Story" . His "Marriage Story" co-star Scarlett Johansson served as "SNL" host last week, with Niall Horan as musical guest.

