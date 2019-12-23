Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newwz' is out!

Just a few days ahead of the release of the upcoming family entertainer 'Good Newwz', the makers of the film dropped the lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' on Monday that marks the Bollywood debut of the American pop singer-composer Lauv.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:14 IST
Lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newwz' is out!
A still from the lyrical video of 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newwz'. Image Credit: ANI

Just a few days ahead of the release of the upcoming family entertainer 'Good Newwz', the makers of the film dropped the lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' on Monday that marks the Bollywood debut of the American pop singer-composer Lauv. Earlier the international star had tweeted about the news of his collaboration with the ace filmmaker Karan Johar on his Twitter handle that left the audience in surprise.

Karan Johar who is set to bankroll the comedy film tweeted the lyrical video on his Twitter with a caption that read, #Monday brings good vibes only now with #DilNaJaaneya! Lyrical video out now - http://bit.ly/DilNaJaaneya-Lyrical ...#GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th December!@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob." Crooned by Rochak Kohli, Lauv & Akasa, is a romantic track.

Clocking in at four-minute, the video is kept simple with simple art illustrations, having a white backdrop with lyrics floating across. Penned by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack, the lyrics are a mixture of both Hindi and English, where the English portion is sung by Lauv.

A couple of songs from the forthcoming flick have already been dropped for the audience. 'Good Newwz' revolves around two married couples who try to conceive a baby through the IVF process but the goof-up triggers a series of hilarious encounters for them.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...

UPDATE 4-U.S., N.Korea talks 'more important than anything', S.Korea tells China

It is more important than anything to keep up the momentum for talks between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. North Korea has set a year-end deadli...

Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak

Rome, Dec 23 AP The Italian city of Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday while still recovering from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damage. The tide peaked at 1.44 meters on Monday morning, lowe...

Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study

Barcelona have retained their position as the worlds best paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association NBA sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study httpwww.globalsportssalaries.comGSSS202019.pdf by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019