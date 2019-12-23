Lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newwz' is out!

Just a few days ahead of the release of the upcoming family entertainer 'Good Newwz', the makers of the film dropped the lyrical video 'Dil Na Jaaneya' on Monday that marks the Bollywood debut of the American pop singer-composer Lauv. Earlier the international star had tweeted about the news of his collaboration with the ace filmmaker Karan Johar on his Twitter handle that left the audience in surprise.

Karan Johar who is set to bankroll the comedy film tweeted the lyrical video on his Twitter with a caption that read, #Monday brings good vibes only now with #DilNaJaaneya! Lyrical video out now - http://bit.ly/DilNaJaaneya-Lyrical ...#GoodNewwz in cinemas 27th December!@akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @raj_a_mehta @NotSoSnob." Crooned by Rochak Kohli, Lauv & Akasa, is a romantic track.

Clocking in at four-minute, the video is kept simple with simple art illustrations, having a white backdrop with lyrics floating across. Penned by Gurpreet Saini, Ari Leff and Michael Pollack, the lyrics are a mixture of both Hindi and English, where the English portion is sung by Lauv.

A couple of songs from the forthcoming flick have already been dropped for the audience. 'Good Newwz' revolves around two married couples who try to conceive a baby through the IVF process but the goof-up triggers a series of hilarious encounters for them.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.