Charlie Heaton says 'The New Mutants' got delayed due to Fox and Disney merger

Actor Charlie Heaton has revealed that X-Men spin-off "The New Mutants" will hit the theatres next year. The "Stranger Things" actor said the film, which was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in April 2018, was delayed because of the Fox and Disney merger, reported Digital Spy.

"It's coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago. It's the release (date) that's been moved quite a while... We shot this a while back and it's been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney," Heaton said at For the Love of Sci-Fi convention in Manchester. "If you don't know, The New Mutants is like an X-Men spin-off. It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It's basically like a separate bunch of mutants," he added.

"The New Mutants" also features "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams.

