Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'SNL'

American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL).

  Washington DC
  Updated: 23-12-2019 16:43 IST
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). According to Page Six, the comedian appeared on 'Saturday Night Live' and spoke about his budding romance with 18-year-old model Kaia.

Pete was asked about his dating life by co-host Colin Jost, who is engaged to frequent 'SNL' host Scarlett Johansson. During the segment, Davidson said: "It's not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat. What'd I do?"

Davidson, who has been related to Gerber since October, further added, "If I'm your type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario." Davidson dated 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress Margaret Qualley, 25, before his affair with Gerber. The comic was seen flirting with 46-year-old Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party earlier this year. He and 26-year-old Ariana Grande both ended their relationship in the fall of 2018.

Davidson, referring to Kylie Jenner's ex said: "There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one with a job. It's like me or Tyga." Later when asked about his plans for holidays, Davidson hinted at a rehab stint and said, "I'm going on a little vacation. The kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000."

Jost said he wanted Davidson to know that many people care about him and read out a few positive tweets. (ANI)

