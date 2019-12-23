Left Menu
Country singer Cam welcomes baby girl

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 16:55 IST
Country signer Cam and her husband, Adam Weaver, have welcomed their first child together. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her baby girl, Lucy Marvel Weaver, who was born on Thursday.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver. Breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now," Cam captioned the first photos of her baby. Cam and Weaver got married in September 2016.

