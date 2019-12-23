Country singer Cam welcomes baby girl

Country signer Cam and her husband, Adam Weaver, have welcomed their first child together. The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her baby girl, Lucy Marvel Weaver, who was born on Thursday.

"Lucy Marvel Weaver. Breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now," Cam captioned the first photos of her baby. Cam and Weaver got married in September 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.