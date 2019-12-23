Jenna Fischer wants 'The Office' reunion

"The Office" alum Jenna Fischer has expressed her desire to star in a special reunion episode of the NBC show. Fischer and her co-star Angela Kinsey recently appeared on a episode of "Ellen Degeneres Show" , which was hosted by another "The Office" alum Ellie Kemper.

During their discussion about the show, which ran from 2005 to 2013, Kemper asked Fischer whether she would be open to star in a reboot. To this, the actor, who portrayed Pam Beesly on the series, said, "I would not do an 'Office' reboot but I would love to do a reunion special. I would like to get us all together again."

Kinsey, who played the uptight and cat-loving Angela Martin on the show, chimed in and said, "I would do anything they would call me to do." Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, currently host a podcast about the popular sitcom, titled "Office Ladies".

