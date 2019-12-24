'Carrie' limited series in the works

Stephen King's iconic horror novel "Carrie" is getting a limited series adaptation at FX. According to Collider, the project is in early stages and a writer is not yet attached.

FX is teaming with producers MGM Television for the series. Published in 1974 the book was first adapted as a movie in 1976. The film starred Sissy Spacek.

It also received a Broadway treatment in 1988, a 2012 off-Broadway revival, a 1999 film sequel and a 2002 TV movie written by Bryan Fuller. The last film based on the novel released in 2013. It featured Chloe Grace Moretz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.