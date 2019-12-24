Saif Ali Khan nails the Casanova look in poster of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

After the teaser poster of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer romantic-comedy film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a new poster of the film was released on Monday. In the new poster, Bollywood's handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan perfectly pulled off the Casanova stance as he was seen sharing a bed with two beauties, faces of whom were not revealed in the poster.

Khan was also seen enjoying booze in the poster, in sync with the name of the movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

