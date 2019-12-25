Justin Bieber back with new music, tour and docuseries

Pop singer Justin Bieber is returning to the music scene in the new year with a new single, an album, a tour and a docuseries. The singer made the announcement on social media on Christmas Eve.

With his YouTube docuseries, debuting on December 31, it is a full-circle for Bieber who was discovered thanks to the website. The singer, who was on a hiatus for five years, will release his new single "Yummy" on January 3.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I'm just excited to share mine," Bieber says of the upcoming LP in the announcement video. He will start his North American tour on May 14, 2020 in Seattle and will end in New Jersey on September 26.

The singer last album was 2015's 'Purpose'.

