"Bachelor in Paradise' star Dean Unglert injured in skiing accident in Switzerland

"Bachelor in Paradise" alum Dean Unglert had to spend his Christmas holiday in a hospital after he got injured in a skiing accident in Switzerland. Unglert posted a photo himself in a hospital gown on his Instagram account, saying he is "extremely grateful" to be recovering from an incident which "could have been so much worse".

"All my life I've dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. How could you not? They're huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. Today, however, was not my day. "I was sending just a little too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. And since this is probably going to be the only pic I get in Switzerland, I figured I gotta post it," he wrote.

Unglert said he has suffered a dislocated hip and fractured femur, among other injuries. "The Swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. It took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once I did, I was airborne and in surgery in less than an hour. A dislocated hip and fractured femur put four screws and a plate in my leg but things could have been so much worse and for that, I am extremely grateful!" he added.

