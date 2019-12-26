Left Menu
Development News Edition

No complaints, only gratitude: Zoya on 'Gully Boy' Oscar campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:02 IST
No complaints, only gratitude: Zoya on 'Gully Boy' Oscar campaign

Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" could not make it to the final Oscar nomination list for the Best International Feature Film category but the filmmaker looks at the entire campaign with gratitude rather than disappointment. Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, the movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Zoya said she has learned a lot during the promotional campaign for the film. "There was a huge learning. It was exciting because I have got many, many good things out of it. I'm not going to deny that a lot of good things have happened to me. There are no complaints, only gratitude," Zoya told PTI on the film's campaign.

The filmmaker said she is not disheartened by the result as she has learnt to take both happiness and disappointment in her stride. "This has encouraged me to do what I do. We are born and bred in this business, you have ups and you have downs. You cannot let the ups go to your head or the downs go to your heart. Because I'm here to stay.

"I'm here to make movies. My job is to take every experience and get better with it. I have to do that, I have no choice. My first fim didn't do well, doesn't mean I'm going to cry. I'm just going to make a better film, then another better one and so on," she added. Zoya has come on board for "Ghost Stories" , a horror anthology directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

The film features an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. "Ghost Stories" will stream on Netflix from January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTIA team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has unravelled the functioning of a protein that repairs a damaged DNA in humans a...

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

Kabul, Dec 26 AP A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the countrys north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. Shortly after the bomber...

'Reign of terror' in UP; police framing false charges to crack down on anti-CAA protests: Activists

Rights activists on Thursday alleged that there was a reign of terror prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the police was framing false charges against people to crack down on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Regis...

BJP's stance change on NRC a tactical retreat: Prashant Kishor

JDU national vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday scoffed at the Centres refrain that there have been no deliberations so far on a country-wide National Register for Citizens, calling it a tactical retreat. The poll-strategist-turned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019