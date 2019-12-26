Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fear of speaking out, irrelevance: Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar list what scares artistes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:11 IST
Fear of speaking out, irrelevance: Anurag, Zoya, Dibakar list what scares artistes

From never being able to find one's true potential to putting loved ones at risk by speaking out are some of the fears that "Ghost Stories" directors Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar battle in their lives. Kashyap, who has supported the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), says speaking out against the establishment means putting people close to him and his work at risk.

"I don't want anyone else to be at risk because of what I do, especially the people I love. When I go on Twitter and talk, I'm putting people who are close to me at risk. I'm also putting myself at risk because of which they're anxious all the time. My fears are only fears of people who matter to me," Kashyap told PTI. When asked if he feels scared in speaking out, Kashyap said, "Of course, I fear speaking out. I'm not superman. But not because of me. If it had been just me, I wouldn't have feared. It does put people at risk, it puts my work at risk, my investors at risk. People who have bigger stakes, stay silent. My stakes are probably not as big but they are still big to me."

The fear of losing relevance and being reduced to mediocrity is something that "Gully Boy" helmer Zoya worries a lot about. "Irrelevance, eventually as an artiste, and mediocrity are the two big fears. At the end of your career, you should've been a relevant artiste, you shouldn't have gone up being medicore. Now, we all are work in progress, but at the end of my career, these are the two things I should keep in mind."

Dibakar says he he too fears being irrelevant with his work. "My fundamental fear is that, which I now realise, is the fundamental human fear: of irrelevance. It means that you don't matter, because you're of a certain gender, age. Maybe there are too few of you, you won't matter, because the ones who are too many, they know what will you be able to do?

"That fear of living with it on a daily basis, fear of not mattering because of your gender or age. That is something that eats the inside of you. That's a relevant fear today. Earlier our fears were, of being dead, being hurt or killed. But we are now updating our fear menu," the director added. "Ghost Stories" will stream on Netflix from January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA

IIT-Hyd researchers unravel protein that repairs damaged DNA Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTIA team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has unravelled the functioning of a protein that repairs a damaged DNA in humans a...

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in the north

Kabul, Dec 26 AP A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the countrys north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defense ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. Shortly after the bomber...

'Reign of terror' in UP; police framing false charges to crack down on anti-CAA protests: Activists

Rights activists on Thursday alleged that there was a reign of terror prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the police was framing false charges against people to crack down on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Regis...

BJP's stance change on NRC a tactical retreat: Prashant Kishor

JDU national vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday scoffed at the Centres refrain that there have been no deliberations so far on a country-wide National Register for Citizens, calling it a tactical retreat. The poll-strategist-turned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019