Outlander Season 5: Starz drops video on opening credits on Dec 25, Series deals with contraception?

Outlander Season 5 is coming soon! Fans are highly excited as just a few days left for drama television series. Fans thought are turning more and more towards, Sunday, February 16 and they are getting more into discussions and predictions what they can see in the imminent season.

Outlander Season 5 already got a trailer in October this year. Starz has released a video on the imminent fifth season on Wednesday, December 25 as opening credits. The channel has given the description, "Happy holidays to the best fans on Earth. In celebration, we're bringing you the Season 5 opening credits. Get ready for the February 16 premiere with the STARZ App, the only place to catch up on all seasons of Outlander."

Outlander Season 5 is likely to emphasize on contraception. According to Claire & Jamie, if Chapter 18 of The Fiery Cross is looked into properly, Jamie and Claire discuss to avoid pregnancy. There is an illustration of flowers in the story that are actually herbs, which can be utilized as a contraception.

Even the website discusses on hysterectomies, although the processes were quite different in comparison to modern technology. Jamie is likely to express his wish for another child, but when he comes to know it would risk Claire's life, he changes his decision and wants her in his life. But we are not sure if this part of The Fiery Cross will be included in the imminent episodes of Outlander Season 5.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Richard Rankin (who plays the role of Roger) said that Outlander Season 5 would start from the place where basically they left off. "There's somewhat passage of time, however there's quite a bit going on for the entire characters, and there's quite a lot of new relationships to be cast," Richard Rankin added.

Here is the Community Starz's synopsis for Outlander Season 5 – As Claire is aware of all too effectively, associates, neighbours and countrymen are unwittingly marching in the direction of Revolution, with members of the elite ruling courses struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Motion. In opposition to this backdrop, which quickly heralds the start of the brand new American nation, Claire and Jamie are compelled to ask themselves simply how far they're keen to go to shield their house, and praying there will likely be no purpose to gentle the fiery cross, an historic Scottish name to arms.

The avid viewers waiting for long will get to see a number of new faces (in the imminent season) including Chirs Larkin as Richard Brown, Bronwyn James as Fanny Beardsley, Jon Tarcy as Isaiah Morton, Ned Dennehy as Lionel Brown and Anna Burnett as Alicia Brown. Balfe and Heughan will be back in their leading roles, along with Skelton and everyone's favorite Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser.

Outlander Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2020 on Starz. Check the latest video below launched by Starz on December 25, 2019. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

