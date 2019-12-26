Shatrughan Sinha celebrates Christmas in Dubai

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha ringed in this year's Christmas celebration in Dubai. The actor-turned-politician decided to share the happy times he had in Dubai and shared the pictures on his Twitter handle.

Writing down the Christmas song 'Jingle Bell', the 'Loha' actor captioned the tweet: "Jingle bell, Jingle bell, Jingle all the way! Yesterday, was a great day - celebrating the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ in Dubai. Wishing everyone peace, happiness, prosperity & Merry Xmas." From the two photos shared, one photo had the legendary actor in all smiles with wide open arms in front of a massive lit Christmas tree.

The nineties star had stepped into his 73rd year earlier this month and his daughter and Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha had shared an adorable photo of father-daughter to mark his birthday on her social media handle. Twinning in black, holding hands, and all smiles, the 32-year-old is seen looking at her father in a very affectionate manner in the picture.

The comment sections were filled with warm birthday wishes for the 'Naseeb' actor, who had marked a special place in the film industry with his exceptional performances. He started off by playing villainous roles during his early acting career and later becoming one of the prominent heroes in the nineties. (ANI)

