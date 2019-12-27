3 Hollywood movies get nominations for Russia's Golden Eagle Awards in best foreign feature

Three of the Hollywood movies, 'The Lion King', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Green Book' have paved its way to the nominations for the Golden Eagles awards in the category of best foreign feature in Russian category. The Golden Eagle Award, which is the Russian equivalent of the Oscars, is an award given by the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia to recognise the excellence of professionals of directors, actors, and writers in the film industry.

Cited by The Hollywood Reporter, the Russian distribution company for Disney, Sony, and Fox fare, the American musical film 'The Lion King' grossed $46.7 million at the local box office and could be Russia's top-grossing movie by the year-end. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' that got released on August 2019 in India is currently the year's 12th highest-grossing movie with $19 million, and 2018 released 'Green Book' is in 23rd place with $9.2 million.

The three nominated movies have been making the right noise among the moviegoers right from the beginning of its release in India and have also enjoyed high user rating on KinoPoisk, the Russian equivalent of IMDB. The average ratings of comedy-drama 'Green Book' is 8.3, 'The Lion King' saw a 7.1 ratings while Quentin Tarantino's latest film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' saw an average rating of 7.6 out of 10, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Eagles will be handed out at a ceremony scheduled to run at Moscow's Mosfilm studio on Jan 24, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.