Madonna cancels US gigs of 'Madame X' tour

Pop star Madonna has canceled rest of her US performances for "Madame X" tour on doctor's advice. In a statement posted on Instagram, the 61-year-old singer said she was in "indescribable" pain from an injury that was not disclosed and her doctor has warned her that there would be "irreversible damage" if she performed.

She was set to perform in Miami on Sunday. "I spent the last two days with doctors. Scans, ultrasounds, X Rays, poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if I'm to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and irreversible damage to my body.

"I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," Madonna wrote. She apologized to her fans for letting them down.

Madonna had previously canceled a date in October in New York City, claiming a knee injury, and then three shows in Boston last month, citing unspecified pain. According to Deadline, the European leg of the "Madame X" tour is still scheduled to begin on January 12 in Lisbon, Portugal, with stops at London and Paris later.

