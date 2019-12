BRIEF-Spotify Says Beginning In Early 2020, Will Pause Selling Of Political Advertising

Spotify Spokesperson: * SPOTIFY SPOKESPERSON SAYS BEGINNING IN EARLY 2020, SPOTIFY WILL PAUSE THE SELLING OF POLITICAL ADVERTISING

* SPOTIFY SPOKESPERSON SAYS STARTING 2020, TO PAUSE SELLING OF POLITICAL ADVERTISING CONTENT IN AD-SUPPORTED TIER, SPOTIFY ORIGINAL, EXCLUSIVE PODCASTS * SPOTIFY SPOKESPERSON - AT THIS POINT, DON'T HAVE NECESSARY LEVEL OF ROBUSTNESS IN PROCESSES, SYSTEMS & TOOLS TO VALIDATE, REVIEW POLITICAL AD CONTENT Further company coverage:

