Hope Akshay's film does good or better business than mine: Salman on 'Radhe', 'Laxmi Bomb' clash

Salman Khan wants all of Akshay Kumar's movies to perform well at the box office, including "Laxmi Bomb" that is set to release on the same day as his own film "Radhe" . The two superstars, who have shared screen space in films such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and "Jaan-E-Mann", are set to lock horns at Eid 2020 with the release of their respective movies.

Akshay is playing a transgender in "Laxmi Bomb", which also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. His latest movie "Good Newwz" opened in cinema houses on Friday and Salman is all praise for it.

"I hope this film becomes Akki's (Akshay) biggest hit. I have worked with Akki and he is a dear friend of mine and I will always wish him best. This whole thing that our film has opened well and not his is not good to say. "We will be coming back together on Eid next year and I hope his film does well or better than us. I wish them all the best. Every film should do well," Salman told reporters on Friday.

The 54-year-old superstar said those close to him have liked "Good Newwz" and he believe it is a great thing because it is beneficial for the industry. "The report of the film is good. Yesterday, I met few people at the party, they had seen the film and they said it is beautiful. I am very happy for Akki (Akshay). Every film should open well, be it of Akki or Shah Rukh Khan as it is good for the film industry."

Salman's latest "Dabangg 3" hit the theatres on December 20 and the superstar admitted that though the film has performed below their expectations, he is still grateful to his fans. "We are getting good reactions for 'Dabangg 3'. The opening numbers that we expected did not happen but we are very happy with it as people are watching our films in troubled times.

"We are happy that fans support us and they are spending their hard earned money in theatres. We will work hard to make sure that their money is not wasted," he said.

