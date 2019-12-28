Eniko Parrish opens up about Kevin Hart's extra-marital affair

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish has said that she got to know about the actor's extra-marital affair after she received a direct message (DM). In 2017, Hart was involved in a cheating scandal after he revealed that someone was allegedly trying blackmail him for money through a sexually suggestive video. He had publicly apologised to his wife and children at the time.

In an episode of Hart's Netflix docuseries "Don't F**k This Up", Parish said she was sent a video of Hart and at that time, she was heavily pregnant. "How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.

"I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'" Parish recalled. She felt "publicly humiliated" as the affair snowballed into a major scandal on social media soon after.

"It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that'. "I'm happy that it kind of happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it. He's f**ked up, this was a bad one, this was major. Nine years and I think looking forward, it'll be better," Parish added.

Hart said the "toughest thing" in the whole sage "was just telling my wife". "That conversation, there is no easy way to have that conversation. The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel. There's a major effect it could have on the people that you are closest to, who you love the most.

"When I got to see that first-hand with Eniko when I got to see the effect my reckless behaviour had... It was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up," the actor said.

