Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon apologise to Cardinal Oswald Gracias

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 13:48 IST
Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon apologise to Cardinal Oswald Gracias
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Raveena Tandon met Indian Cardinal of Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender an apology after the duo, along with comic Bharti Singh, were booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the community in a TV show. Farah earlier took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the entire team of Flipkart Video Original's quiz show "Backbenchers", on which she serves as the host. The said episode has also been taken off by Flipkart Video.

In a statement, the host-director said she along with Raveena paid a visit to Gracias to tender an unconditional apology. "His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias met us. We apologized and asked him to forgive our mistake and he very graciously accepted our apology. He also issued a statement on our behalf to end this matter," Farah said.

Dr Abraham Mathai, president of Indian Christian Voice, said the Christian community accepted the apology tendered by Farah, Raveena and Bharti Singh. "We appreciate Flipkart video and Walmart CEO for removing the episode off air. The Christian community expresses appreciation to Flipkart video and Mr Doug McMillon, the global CEO of Walmart for having considered our demands and sentiments.

"This evening Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon went in person to His Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender a written and unconditional apology, which the Cardinal graciously accepted. I appeal to the Christian community in this nation who have been enraged by this whole episode to accept their apology in the true spirit of Christ," Mathai said in a statement. Farah on Monday took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the cardinal.

"To err is human to forgive divine. Thank you, Your Eminence Cardinal Oswald Gracias for meeting us and accepting our heartfelt apologies and putting this unfortunate matter to rest," her tweet read. Bharti, who is out of the country, also apologized to the community for "hurting their sentiments".

"From the bottom of my heart I would like to say Sorry to my Christian brothers and sisters for hurting their sentiments. Thank you Your Eminence Cardinal Oswald for personally hearing my apology in the voice note (as I'm not in the country) and forgiving me," she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

CAA protests: Cong seeks judicial probe into 'unlawful conduct' of UP police

The Congress on Monday made a strong demand for a judicial enquiry into the unlawful conduct of the Uttar Pradesh police during protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act. The 14-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel wa...

Top Iraqi militia leader warns of strong response to U.S. air strikes

A top Iraqi militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following airstrikes in Iraq and Syria overnight that hit several bases of his Iranian-backed group and killed at least 25 people.The U.S. military carried o...

Noida schools shut for two days amid severe cold

All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B...

Croatian court finds head of Hungary's MOL, Croatia's ex-PM guilty of bribery

A Croatian court ruled on Monday that the head of Hungarian energy group MOL and Croatias former prime minister were guilty in a corruption case, opening a new chapter in a legal saga that has been dragging on for almost a decade. Zsolt Her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019