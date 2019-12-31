Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prateek Kuhad's song makes it to Obama's favourite music of 2019

As the year 2019 bids adieu, former President of United States Barack Obama on Monday shared the list of his favourite music of the year which included the song 'Cold/Mess' by Indian musician Prateek Kuhad alongside Beyonce's 'Mood 4 Eva', The Black Keys 'Go' among others.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:52 IST
Prateek Kuhad's song makes it to Obama's favourite music of 2019
Former US President Barack Obama and Indian musician Prateek Kuhad . Image Credit: ANI

As the year 2019 bids adieu, former President of United States Barack Obama on Monday shared the list of his favourite music of the year which included the song 'Cold/Mess' by Indian musician Prateek Kuhad alongside Beyonce's 'Mood 4 Eva', The Black Keys 'Go' among others. Continuing with the tradition of sharing the year-end list of his favourite music, books, and films, the former President took to Twitter on December 30 and shared his favourites of the year in each of the genres.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," read Obama's tweet. Soon after the list was released on the Twitter account of the former President of the United States, musician Prateek Kuhad, who is the only Indian artist to feature in this year's list, also shared the list on his Twitter account with a heartfelt post.

"This just happened and I don't think I'll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn't think 2019 could've gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour," tweeted the young Indian artist. The song 'Cold/Mess' is a love song composed and sung by Kuhad and features actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain in the video.

Other artists that made it to the favourite music list of the former President are Beyonce, Lizzo, Frank Ocean and Solange. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn says in Lebanon, having 'escaped injustice'

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trail on charges of financial misconduct, on Tuesday said he was in Lebanon. I have not fled justice I have escaped injustice and political ...

Three people feared dead in Australian bushfires-authorities

Three people caught in bushfires in Australias southeast are feared dead, authorities said on Tuesday, as huge fire fronts cause widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.New South ...

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in a statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency.The U.S. military carried out airstr...

US: Over 30 prison officers fired over Nazi salute

Over thirty prison officers in West Virginia will be fired over a class photo in which the participants made a classic Nazi salute. The termination was recommended by the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and was approved by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019