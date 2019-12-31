Michelle Williams-Thomas Kail expecting first child together, get engaged

Hollywood actor Michelle Williams and "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail are engaged and also expecting their first baby together. According to People magazine, Williams' daughter Matilda, 14, played matchmaker.

The actor and Kail were clicked together in London where she is shooting for "Venom 2". Williams also was spotted buying baby clothes at a maternity boutique in Kensington.

She shared Matilda with the late actor Heath Ledger.

