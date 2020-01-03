NCIS Season 17 episode 11 synopsis revealed, More on Ziva-Tony, What we know so far

NCIS Season 17 is currently on a midseason (short) hiatus. The imminent episode 11 is going to make a comeback in 2020 and the show lovers cannot wait to see Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) coming back into action when the show gets back on Tuesday. Read the spoilers below but obviously at your own risk.

NCIS Season 17 episode 11 is titled 'In the Wind'. The imminent episode is a continuation of what took place in episode 10 titled 'The North Pole' aired on December 17, 2019. Fans are also passionate to see Ziva and Tony (played by Michael Weatherly) uniting with each other. Will they really reunite?

Here's the synopsis of NCIS Season 17 episode 11 titled 'In the Wind' – Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva with "the one thing" she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.

As far as Ziva's matter is concerned, producers have already expressed their desire to bring Tony and Ziva back together. But they have not given any official confirmation on their reunion and the synopsis also fails to comment on it. However, NCIS recently released some snaps from the upcoming installment that also include a shot of Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) with Ziva working together.

The returning of dead characters as ghosts on NCIS Season 17 is not unusual. The returning of Gibbs' ex-wife Diane is one example. Some characters tend to appear more often dead than they do live, said Mark Harmon to Entertainment Tonight. "There are actors who work more here dead than alive," he added.

In the imminent NCIS Season 17 episode 11, Cote de Pablo will be back in action in her famous character Ziva. She will be receiving assistance from Gibbs to complete her certain task that she earlier promised to take care of before getting back to her family. Based on the above-mentioned synopsis for episode 11, the unspecified task will cause Gibbs to confront certain realities of his actions.

Never miss the airing of NCIS Season 17 episode 11 titled 'In the Wind' on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

