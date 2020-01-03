Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCIS Season 17 episode 11 synopsis revealed, More on Ziva-Tony, What we know so far

NCIS Season 17 episode 11 synopsis revealed, More on Ziva-Tony, What we know so far
Image Credit: Facebook / Ziva David NCIS

NCIS Season 17 is currently on a midseason (short) hiatus. The imminent episode 11 is going to make a comeback in 2020 and the show lovers cannot wait to see Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) coming back into action when the show gets back on Tuesday. Read the spoilers below but obviously at your own risk.

NCIS Season 17 episode 11 is titled 'In the Wind'. The imminent episode is a continuation of what took place in episode 10 titled 'The North Pole' aired on December 17, 2019. Fans are also passionate to see Ziva and Tony (played by Michael Weatherly) uniting with each other. Will they really reunite?

Here's the synopsis of NCIS Season 17 episode 11 titled 'In the Wind' – Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva with "the one thing" she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.

As far as Ziva's matter is concerned, producers have already expressed their desire to bring Tony and Ziva back together. But they have not given any official confirmation on their reunion and the synopsis also fails to comment on it. However, NCIS recently released some snaps from the upcoming installment that also include a shot of Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) with Ziva working together.

The returning of dead characters as ghosts on NCIS Season 17 is not unusual. The returning of Gibbs' ex-wife Diane is one example. Some characters tend to appear more often dead than they do live, said Mark Harmon to Entertainment Tonight. "There are actors who work more here dead than alive," he added.

In the imminent NCIS Season 17 episode 11, Cote de Pablo will be back in action in her famous character Ziva. She will be receiving assistance from Gibbs to complete her certain task that she earlier promised to take care of before getting back to her family. Based on the above-mentioned synopsis for episode 11, the unspecified task will cause Gibbs to confront certain realities of his actions.

Never miss the airing of NCIS Season 17 episode 11 titled 'In the Wind' on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 on the CBS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing

Irans supreme leader appointed the deputy commander of the Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, as the replacement for Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the elite force who was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Friday, state media re...

Gautam Gambhir inaugurates air purifier prototype in Delhi

East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the prototype of a first-of-its-kind air purifier in Delhis Lajpat Nagars central market. The tower will treat 6,00,000 cubic meter air per day, collecting more than 75 percent of two...

Paulo Goncalves set for his first Dakar in Hero colours

Former World Rally Champion Paulo Goncalves will be representing Hero MotoSports Team Rally for the first time in the Dakar Rally starting here on Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive appearance for Hero MotoSports Team Rally at the world...

3.4-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The epicenter of the quak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020