Erica Stanford Appoints Debbie Francis to Teaching Council board

Education Minister Erica Stanford has appointed senior public sector leader Debbie Francis to the Teaching Council board, signalling a decisive step in efforts to address long-standing governance and performance concerns within the sector’s professional body.

The appointment comes as the Teaching Council undergoes significant reform amid mounting scrutiny over its effectiveness, accountability and ability to maintain trust across the education workforce.

Driving Reform at a Critical Time

Announcing the appointment, Ms Stanford described Ms Francis as a seasoned change leader with deep expertise in organisational transformation across both government and private sectors.

“Ms Francis is a highly respected operator with strong, extensive experience in organisational change and strategy. She has led various change programmes across both the public and private sectors,” Ms Stanford said.

The Teaching Council — responsible for teacher registration, professional standards and disciplinary processes — has faced criticism in recent years over operational performance and governance challenges. The Government has signalled the need for structural improvements to ensure the body can effectively regulate the profession while supporting workforce confidence.

“The Teaching Council has been identified as having a number of serious, pressing issues that need to be resolved in order for it to fulfil its roles effectively and enable trust and confidence heading into the future,” Ms Stanford said.

Experience in Strategy, Governance and Public Sector Leadership

Ms Francis brings decades of executive leadership experience to the role, including serving as:

Lead Partner for PwC’s People and Change practice

Head of PwC’s Central Government practice

Chief Executive of The New Zealand Correspondence School

Deputy Chief Executive at UCOL (Universal College of Learning)

Director of Strategy and Futures at Lincoln University

Her background spans tertiary education, distance learning, central government advisory and large-scale organisational transformation. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy.

As lead author of a recent report examining the Teaching Council’s challenges, Ms Francis has already articulated the scale and nature of reforms required — positioning her as both an architect of change and now a governor responsible for overseeing its delivery.

“Ms Francis has shown that she has a strong, clear understanding of changes that need to happen, as outlined in her own report. I have full confidence that she will be a valuable contributor on the recently refreshed board,” Ms Stanford said.

Restoring Confidence in the Profession’s Regulator

The Teaching Council plays a central role in safeguarding professional standards for New Zealand’s teachers, including issuing practising certificates, overseeing conduct and competence processes, and setting expectations for professional learning.

Sector stakeholders have called for greater transparency, improved processing times and stronger governance to ensure the Council can meet rising demand and workforce pressures.

The Government’s board refresh is aimed at strengthening oversight, sharpening strategic direction and ensuring the Council can operate effectively in a complex education environment marked by teacher shortages, curriculum reform and increasing public scrutiny.

“I am pleased to welcome Ms Francis to the role. I am glad that her expertise will join the board as they work to restore the Teaching Council to a position where it is able to operate and serve teachers, children, and the sector, brilliantly,” Ms Stanford said.

Stanford Appoints Debbie Francis to Overhaul Teaching Council

Education Minister Erica Stanford has appointed senior public sector leader Debbie Francis to the Teaching Council board, signalling a decisive step in efforts to address long-standing governance and performance concerns within the sector’s professional body.

The appointment comes as the Teaching Council undergoes significant reform amid mounting scrutiny over its effectiveness, accountability and ability to maintain trust across the education workforce.

Driving Reform at a Critical Time

Announcing the appointment, Ms Stanford described Ms Francis as a seasoned change leader with deep expertise in organisational transformation across both government and private sectors.

“Ms Francis is a highly respected operator with strong, extensive experience in organisational change and strategy. She has led various change programmes across both the public and private sectors,” Ms Stanford said.

The Teaching Council — responsible for teacher registration, professional standards and disciplinary processes — has faced criticism in recent years over operational performance and governance challenges. The Government has signalled the need for structural improvements to ensure the body can effectively regulate the profession while supporting workforce confidence.

“The Teaching Council has been identified as having a number of serious, pressing issues that need to be resolved in order for it to fulfil its roles effectively and enable trust and confidence heading into the future,” Ms Stanford said.

Experience in Strategy, Governance and Public Sector Leadership

Ms Francis brings decades of executive leadership experience to the role, including serving as:

Lead Partner for PwC’s People and Change practice

Head of PwC’s Central Government practice

Chief Executive of The New Zealand Correspondence School

Deputy Chief Executive at UCOL (Universal College of Learning)

Director of Strategy and Futures at Lincoln University

Her background spans tertiary education, distance learning, central government advisory and large-scale organisational transformation. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy.

As lead author of a recent report examining the Teaching Council’s challenges, Ms Francis has already articulated the scale and nature of reforms required — positioning her as both an architect of change and now a governor responsible for overseeing its delivery.

“Ms Francis has shown that she has a strong, clear understanding of changes that need to happen, as outlined in her own report. I have full confidence that she will be a valuable contributor on the recently refreshed board,” Ms Stanford said.

Restoring Confidence in the Profession’s Regulator

The Teaching Council plays a central role in safeguarding professional standards for New Zealand’s teachers, including issuing practising certificates, overseeing conduct and competence processes, and setting expectations for professional learning.

Sector stakeholders have called for greater transparency, improved processing times and stronger governance to ensure the Council can meet rising demand and workforce pressures.

The Government’s board refresh is aimed at strengthening oversight, sharpening strategic direction and ensuring the Council can operate effectively in a complex education environment marked by teacher shortages, curriculum reform and increasing public scrutiny.

“I am pleased to welcome Ms Francis to the role. I am glad that her expertise will join the board as they work to restore the Teaching Council to a position where it is able to operate and serve teachers, children, and the sector, brilliantly,” Ms Stanford said.

A Broader Reform Agenda

The appointment forms part of a wider education reform programme focused on lifting system performance, improving accountability and strengthening public confidence in key education institutions.

With Ms Francis now joining the board, the focus will shift from diagnosis to delivery — ensuring structural and operational reforms translate into measurable improvements for teachers and learners alike.

The appointment forms part of a wider education reform programme focused on lifting system performance, improving accountability and strengthening public confidence in key education institutions.

With Ms Francis now joining the board, the focus will shift from diagnosis to delivery — ensuring structural and operational reforms translate into measurable improvements for teachers and learners alike.