Lebanon played no official role in Ghosn exit -minister to MTV

Lebanon played no official role in ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's departure from Japan, caretaker defence minister Elias Bou Saab told Lebanese broadcaster MTV on Thursday.

Ghosn abruptly arrived in Beirut on Monday after fleeing Japan, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

