Lebanon played no official role in Ghosn exit -minister to MTV
Lebanon played no official role in ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's departure from Japan, caretaker defence minister Elias Bou Saab told Lebanese broadcaster MTV on Thursday.
Ghosn abruptly arrived in Beirut on Monday after fleeing Japan, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
China, S. Korea and Japan leaders to discuss N. Korea tensions
Japanese star Minamino signs for Liverpool
Lebanon's Deputy Speaker Ferzli gives first nomination for Diab as PM
Lebanon's Hariri arrives at presidency as PM consultations begin
Lebanon's Hariri's party won't take part in next government