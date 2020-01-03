Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler's Twitter account has been hacked. The hacker tweeted several racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages but they were quickly taken down.

The actor's account has been hacked just days after pop singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked by the group known as Chuckling Squad. According to reports, other tweets that appear to have been deleted were directed towards former US President Barack Obama, Carey's hacking and President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

