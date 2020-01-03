Bhumi Pednekar to make special appearance in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a special appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. The actor had also shared screen space with Ayushmann in the previous instalment of the franchise, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the first glimpse from the movie in which Pednekar is seen riding a bike. The flick is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. It will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

The film based on homosexuality aims at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner. The movie stars Neena Gupta, Manvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao besides Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

