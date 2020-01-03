Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu share character posters of 'Malang'

Actors Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor on Friday shared their character posters from the much talked about romance-thriller 'Malang' on social media. 27-year-old Disha took to Twitter to share the all-pink character poster and captioned the post as, "In love...living life from one high to another. #MalangFirstLook .Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!"

Kapoor shared his character poster in an Instagram post, where he is seen holding a gun in hand and captioned the colourful poster as, "Life is in God's hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook" Daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all praises over her father's look in the upcoming movie and shared the post on Twitter saying, "Loving your Malang look! Yet another character and look that you've aced! Is there anything you can't do?! Can't wait to watch it @AnilKapoor"

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared the poster with an intense look and captioned the post as, "In Right vs Wrong, no one is right. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!" The makers of the film also shared the poster of the film earlier in the day. The poster featured a shirtless Aditya Roy Kapur flaunting his extremely lean and chiselled body with his arms stretched out as he lets out a huge roar. "Unleash the madness," read the poster.

The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

