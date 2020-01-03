Left Menu
'Jawaani Jaaneman' makers share new poster introducing Alaya F

New poster of film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' featuring Alaya F (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Jawaani Jaaneman' on Friday dropped a new poster of the film introducing debutant Alaya F. The poster was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account.

Star kid Alaya F who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi was seen donning a teenage girl in the poster, which introduced her as 'New Star of the New Decade'. The young actor who is quite a social media star already also shared the poster on her Instagram account.

"New decade with a new start!#JawaaniJaaneman, in cinemas 31st January 2020!!" she captioned the post. The film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' also stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead roles. While Khan is known to play a casanova in the film, Alaya will play his daughter in the film, which is her launchpad in Indian cinema.

The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

