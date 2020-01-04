Left Menu
I always want to depict interesting and entertaining situations: Bong Joon-ho

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 14:28 IST
From "Memories of Murder" to "Parasite", South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has tackled many genres but he says it is always the "interesting and entertaining situations" that drives him to make a movie. "Parasite", the filmmaker's latest about the class divide in his home country, is tipped to perform good at the impending award season, which kickstarts with the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Before the satirical film, Joon-ho has tackled genres like crime with "Memories of Murder" , monsters with "The Host" and post-apocalyptic world with "Snowpiercer" . In an interview with Deadline, the director, however, said that genres have never defined his filmmaking choices.

"I never really define the genre that I want the story to be in, or what metaphors or symbols I should place within the story. I always just want to depict very interesting and entertaining situations. I move through impulses," Joon-ho said. He said that besides the social messaging, he wants his films to have the element of humour in it.

"For me, instinctively, humour and fun are like the air I breathe. Whenever I work, there’s always humour, and alongside that comes drama. "I always try to maintain those elements, but I always want to hide some very sharp blade inside the social message, or something political. Something very crucial and sharp is inside there, to spark the audience's thought."

"Parasite", which marked the filmmaker's fourth collaboration with his muse Song Kang-ho, had won the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. At the Golden Globes, the film is nominated in three categories, including best director and best film.

