Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin's official 'Yummy' video out now!

After making his followers wait for about a week, pop star Justin Bieber finally revealed the official video of his new track 'Yummy' on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 08:17 IST
Justin's official 'Yummy' video out now!
A still from the official video 'Yummy' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After making his followers wait for about a week, pop star Justin Bieber finally revealed the official video of his new track 'Yummy' on Saturday. The latest track, which has already taken the Internet by storm, is the 25-year-old star's first solo song in four years.

Clocking in at three-minutes and fifty seconds, the video has literally taken up the yummy word seriously as it presents a wide variety of mouth drooling food items placed in multiple tables. The young singer shared the news of the release of the official video on Instagram with a short snippet from the video and wrote 'YUMMY OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW.'

Justin who is seen slaying in Pink hair and a light pink sweatshirt sat along with others, crooning to the lyrics and grooved to the song towards the end of the music video. Reportedly the 'Sorry' singer's latest music lyrics are in praise of and dedicated to his wife Hailey Baldwin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wu Lei strikes late as Espanyol hold 10-man Barcelona

Madrid, Jan 5 AFP Barcelona were pegged back by La Ligas bottom club Espanyol as Wu Lei struck late to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw in a thrilling Catalan derby. Luis Suarez appeared to have inspired another turnaround at the RCDE Stadium on ...

Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

Melbourne, Jan 5 AFP Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game. The Melbourne Stars player apologised afte...

Japan orders tightening of immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country-statement

Japans Justice Minister Masako Mori said on Sunday the ministry has ordered tightening of immigration procedures in the wake of the escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn. Mori also said in a statement Ghosns apparently illegal ...

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The overall air quality in Delhi was in the very poor category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index AQI docking at 336, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research SAFAR. Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 264 and PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020