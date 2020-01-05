Left Menu
Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman, more pledge to support Australia amid bushfires

Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman, more pledge to support Australia amid bushfires
Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and pop singer Pink among others have made donations to the organizations supporting fire relief in the wake of the raging bushfire crisis in Australia which has so far claimed the lives of 24 people. These celebrities have also urged their followers on social media to do their bit.

Pink said she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of USD 500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz," she wrote on Twitter.

Australian native Kidman posted the same list of organizations working to support the continent and also pledged USD 500,000. "... our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," she wrote on Instagram.

Another Australian star Jackman posted a photo with links to the organizations receiving donations, with the caption "How can you help?" Actor Nick Kroll teamed with Australian actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton to raise money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"@joeledgerton and I are raising money for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (@nswrfs) to combat the #australianfires. Link in Bio. Pass along!!! #fightfirewithafiver," Kroll captioned a video on Instagram. "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness, who filmed a special episode of the Netflix series in Yass, Australia in 2018, said he is heartbroken watching the situation deteriorate there.

"The people, animals, and spirit of Australia is so beautifully unique & seeing how much everyone has banded together to help is major especially @celestebarber and everything she's has done to raise funds for her country in this crisis. "Go to the link in my bio & donate to @celestebarber Australia fundraiser & if you're in a position to donate anything that would be a very much appreciated. It's estimated over 480 MILLION animals are dead & as fires are continuing to grow. They will surly need all the support they can get," Van Ness wrote.

Actor Simu Liu, who stars in Marvel's "Shang-Chi," which is filming in Australia, took to Twitter on Friday to remind people about the bushfires. "A reminder that Australia is on fire and people are voluntarily risking their lives to keep communities and homes safe!" Liu tweeted.

Actors Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and TV host Ellen DeGeneres reposted climate activist Greta Thunberg's post about Australia with a message of support.

