Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pink pledges generous donation towards Australia's wildfire crisis

Concerned over the fierce wildfires in Australia, pop singer Pink has pledged a donation of $500,000 to help the brave fighters who are battling the blaze.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 13:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 13:41 IST
Pink pledges generous donation towards Australia's wildfire crisis
Pink's social media post immediately caught attention from millions (Photo courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Concerned over the fierce wildfires in Australia, pop singer Pink has pledged a donation of $500,000 to help the brave fighters who are battling the blaze. The American pop star had taken to her Twitter and Instagram on Saturday to share about her generous donation while requesting her millions of fans from across the globe to donate towards the cause.

She wrote, "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires..." "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz [?]," she continued in her post.

Pink also shared a picture consisting of the links of the departments who are working day and night since September to try and keep the wildfire at bay. The raging wildfire that has already destroyed around 12 million acres of land and 1500 homes is still far from coming under control. 23 people have given their lives to the crisis, reported Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man killed in fatal shark attack in Australia

A man died after being attacked by a shark off Australias southwest coast on Sunday, officials said, adding that patrols of the area would be increased. The West Australian state government said the attack occurred near Cull Island, which l...

Over 100 infants die in two Jodhpur hospitals: Report

Over 100 infants died in two government hospitals in Jodhpur in December last year, a report has found amid growing outrage over infant deaths in a Kota hospital. While a total of 146 children died in Umaid and MDM hospitals in Jodhpur in D...

Mumbai: Farmer, minor daughter detained outside CM's residence

A 45 year-old farmer and his minor daughter were detained outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays residence in suburban Bandra on Sunday when they came to meet him over some bank-related issue, police said. The duo was later re...

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA: Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots. Shah assured members of minority communities that none of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020