Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian talent shine at Golden Globes with Bong Joon Ho, Awkwafina winning top awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:21 IST
Asian talent shine at Golden Globes with Bong Joon Ho, Awkwafina winning top awards

Celebrated South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's genre-bending thriller "Parasite" and actor-singer Awkwafina created history at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by becoming the first winners of Asian descent in their respective categories. Joon Ho's "Parasite" became the first South Korean movie to win the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film, while Awkwafina, who is Chinese-South Korean-American, won the Golden Globe for lead actress in a movie - musical or comedy for her role in "The Farewell".

Written and directed by Lulu Wang, the film marked the lead debut for Awkwafina and revolved around Billi, an American woman whose family has chosen to keep the truth of a terminal diagnosis from her grandmother in China. In her acceptance speech, Awkwafina said Wang gave her "the chance of a lifetime" and "taught me so much".

She is only the sixth woman of Asian origin to receive a nomination in the category. Last year her "Crazy Rich Asians" co-star Constance Wu was nominated for the same award for her performance in the film, but Olivia Colman took home the trophy for "The Favourite" . Joon Ho utilised his win to ask people to overcome the barrier of subtitles and be more open to world cinema.

"Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films. Just being nominated along with fellow, amazing international filmmakers was a huge honour. I think we use only one language: the cinema," he said. Other nominees in the category included Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" (US), Ladj Ly's "Les Miserables" (France), Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" (Spain) and "Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" (France).

"Parasite" was also nominated best director, foreign-language film and screenplay categories. Thee film, however, did not qualify for the best picture award, since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) stipulates contenders feature "more than 50 percent English dialogue" in the film and "Parasite" is completely in Korean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies JBIMS campus on 20thDecember ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru Universit...

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,planned attack Sharad Pawar....

Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the Central Bureau Investigations plea seeking a further extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case. Justice Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020