Awkwafina creates history at Golden Globes 2020

American actor Awkwafina created history at the 77th Golden Globe Awards as she became the first performer of Asian descent to win the award for a lead role. The 31-year-old actor won the best female actor award in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - for her film 'The Farewell', defeating big stars Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Emma Thompson and Beanie Feldstein.

Awkwafina has become a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians'. Comedy-drama 'The Farewell' features an Asian cast and revolves around the story of a young girl who tries to create happy memories with her grandmother upon learning that she has only a short while left to live.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

